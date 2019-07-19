Most people who were alive on July 20, 1969 remember where they were and what they were doing when American astronauts landed on the moon.
On that date 50 years ago, I was in Sydney, Australia, on rest and relaxation during my one-year tour in Vietnam.
When I was first assigned to an infantry company with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade in September 1968, my intention was to take the one week of R&R in the “land down under.”
There was a waiting list to go to Australia, and I made the mistake of waiting until July, which turned out to be the winter months in the southern hemisphere.
Most of the “grunts” in Vietnam were aware that the United States was going to attempt to land astronauts on the moon. But with no access to television or daily newspapers, the news came from Armed Forces Radio.
I can’t remember a lot of discussion about the moon landing among the members of the unit with whom I served.
There were many Americans in Australia during the week I was in Sydney, but again, it was not foremost in our thoughts.
I do remember there was a lot of excitement among the Australians about the flight to the moon and the pending moon walk.
The local residents knew that all the Americans were serving in Vietnam. They weren’t interested in the war zone or what our roles were; they did want to know where in the U.S. we were from.
For Americans, there was the daily visit to the Kings Cross area of the city, which was the entertainment hub of Sydney.
What I can recall about 50 years ago today was awakening in a hotel room sometime in the morning and turning on the television.
The broadcasts were dominated by news of Apollo 11 in orbit around the moon.
The moon walk by Neil Armstrong went off ahead of schedule because the astronauts didn’t want to take a rest break.
I strolled into a local bar at about noon local time. The venue was packed with people glued to television sets.
The bartender informed me that drinks for all Americans were free to celebrate the lunar landing.
When Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface, the bar erupted in applause and cheers, probably similar to when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
Free drinks were standard, I would venture, for most Americans on that Sunday as the celebrations continued throughout the day.
For me, the next day was spent preparing to return to the reality that was Vietnam.
