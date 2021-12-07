Another major super late model race closes out the 2021 season, and it brought renewed discussions about racing tactics.
The 54th running of the Snowball Derby has brought back to the forefront the well-accepted tactic on short tracks of using the bump-and-run maneuver to gain a win or position.
Snowball Derby winner Chandler Smith used the bump-and-run to move race-leader Derek Thorn out of the preferred low groove to take the lead and eventually win the race.
Why this debate continues is puzzling because the strategy has been used on short tracks from the highest level of racing, NASCAR, to competitors on the nation’s bullrings.
I watched the replay of the move used by Smith and didn’t see that he overstepped the line.
Did he make contact with the back of Thorn’s car? Yes, but he didn’t wreck Thorn and gained the inside groove.
What is interesting is, a few laps later, Thorn used a similar move to get around Cole Butcher to claim the second spot.
Attend enough short track races and the general consensus among fans is if a driver is closing on the leader or another driver for position, the use of the front bumper is anticipated and expected.
The real problem at the Snowball Derby was a competition yellow with just 13 laps remaining. That wiped out any lead Thorn had amassed and allowed for Smith to have the opportunity to battle for the win following a two-wide restart.
The rule should be changed, not just at the Snowball Derby, but at other major super late model races, that no competition yellow will be implemented with fewer than 50 laps remaining.
It’s a rule change that would be easy to implement, and everyone from the fan to the competitors will know there won’t be a competition caution in the closing stages of a race.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Details for the annual Speedfest event in Cordele, Georgia, has been announced with several additions made to the racing program.
The Champion Racing Association and Southern Super Series is co-sanctioning a non-points 100-lap race for super late models.
The CRA JEGS All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models will compete in a 100-lap event, and the CRA Street Stocks will contest a 75-lap race.
Added to the program is the North/South Challenge for competitors with the Midwest Modifieds and Modified Mayhem Tour in a 50-lap race.
The event on the half-mile Watermelon Capital Speedway always attracts a strong field of competitors.
Qualifying is set for Jan. 28 with racing on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 as a potential rain date.
