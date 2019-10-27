Ever since the Republican Party failed to field any candidates for the three at-large seats on the Anderson City Council, there have been rumors of an agreement with Republican mayoral candidate Rick Gardner.
Incumbent Democrats Rebecca Crumes and Ty Bibbs are joined by former councilman Rick Muir on the ballot for the at-large seats.
Their only challenge is from Libertarian Brandon Collins.
Longtime Democrats in the city’s 4th Ward have talked about an agreement with the Gardner campaign.
No GOP opposition in the fall election in exchange for support on Election Day and the promise of positions in a potential Gardner administration.
Ken Kocinski, Gardner’s campaign manager, on Friday confirmed that, if Gardner is elected, Stephanie Wade would be named city attorney and Terry May would be appointed to the Board of Public Works.
May challenged incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. in the May primary.
Kocinski said people in the minority community have been made aware of the two pending appointments.
During the candidate forum last Thursday the three mayoral candidates – Gardner, incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak –were asked about the hiring of women and minorities in their prospective administrations.
Gardner said there will be minorities in the top tier positions of city government.
“I’ve already chosen people for the top tier and they are minority members,” he said.
His statement did lend creditability to the speculation about the agreement, which was then confirmed in part by Kocinski.
Jozwiak noted that Stephanie Wade was wearing a “Gardner for Mayor” shirt and would make a great city attorney.
But there are more behind-the-scenes activities.
As a result of a change in state law, voters who cast a straight party ticket have to vote for the at-large candidates individually because there is more than one candidate for the office.
At the start of absentee balloting, people who requested a mail-in ballot received a mailing from the Gardner campaign.
“Straight Party vote will not count as a vote for city council at large,” the mailer states.
At the top is the word sample with a line to Gardner’s name. Included are straight lines to the names of Crumes and Bibbs.
Some local Democrats have tossed around the potential for encouraging voters in the at-large council race to cast ballots for Muir and Collins and to leave the third spot vacant.
It could be an interesting election night as the results are tabulated.
A final note on Thursday’s candidate forum, several times Gardner commented that Broderick referred to downtown Anderson as being despicable.
The comment by Broderick was made during the 2015 mayoral candidate forum when Republican Kevin Smith was the incumbent. Broderick said the downtown was despicable with trash-lined streets, weeds and cracked sidewalks and curbs.
He said this past week that federal Community Development Block Grant funds have been used to make both sidewalk and curb repairs over the past four years.
