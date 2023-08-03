When I was growing up on Long Island, my dad was a huge fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers.
While most of our neighbors rooted for the New York Yankees, our family were diehard Dodger fans. I don’t recall any of our neighbors or my friends rooting for the third New York major league team, the Giants.
Ask anyone in their 70s or older who follows baseball, and they will know that for many years in the 1950s the Dodgers and Yankees met multiple times in the World Series.
The Bronx Bombers won every time — except in 1955.
Several times before the Dodgers abandoned Brooklyn and moved to Los Angeles, Dad took me to Ebbetts Field, the Dodgers’ home ballpark.
We would ride the elevated train to the station near Ebbetts and walk past rows of vendors selling Dodger merchandise.
I was fortunate to watch Anderson native Carl Erskine, affectionately known to Dodger fans as “Oisk,” pitch at Ebbetts. He was a pivotal figure in helping them win the World Series in ’55.
Two years later came a day I will never forget when it was announced that the Dodgers were leaving Brooklyn, bound for Los Angeles. Dad was devastated.
We recovered enough from that shock to find ourselves rooting for the Giants. But the next year, 1958, they moved to the West Coast, too.
That was too much. Our family was done with baseball. We couldn’t bring ourselves to cheer for the remaining New York team, the Yankees, and didn’t take an interest in the sport again until 1962, when the New York Mets arrived.
Little did I know at the time when I starting work at the Anderson Daily Bulletin in the 1970s that “Oisk” was living in Anderson.
The first time I got to meet him was overwhelming for me. I couldn’t believe that I was in the newsroom talking to an original member of the “Boys of Summer,” as the 1950s Dodgers teams were known.
Memories of Dodger greats Duke Snider, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella and another Hoosier, Gil Hodges, came rushing back.
Several years later, Dad was visiting me in Anderson, and I told him he would want to meet someone who was at the newspaper office.
When I told him it was Carl Erskine, he at first didn’t quite know whether to believe it.
But when he met Erskine and shook his hand, it was the highlight of Dad’s visit to Indiana. Several times during his visit that year, he brought up the meeting with Carl.
Over the past 46 years, I have had the opportunity many times to hear Carl and his boyhood friend, Johnny Wilson, address school children about their friendship that blossomed in Anderson.
The recent movie about Carl’s life with his wife, Betty, is aptly named “The Best We’ve Got.” That has always and will always describe Carl.
His accomplishments on and off the baseball diamond, including the lifetime achievement award recently bestowed by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, should be an inspiration to all of us.