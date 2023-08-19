Many cities in the United States and around the world are trying to come up with a solution to the problem of homelessness.
It’s difficult to determine how many people are homeless in a community, and Anderson and Madison County are no exceptions.
People are sleeping in downtown areas, camping along the river or in wooded areas. But they are not the only homeless people. Individuals who move from friend to friend or sleep in vehicles are also among the homeless population.
Families with children have no options to find housing. None of the current facilities are designed or willing to accept families.
Recently, the mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, proposed sending the homeless population to warmer climates. All that would accomplish is to move the homeless problem from one community to another.
Included in the city of Anderson’s intended use for American Rescue Plan funds is an allocation of $900,000 to address homelessness.
Elected officials and local residents want to provide assistance to the homeless, many of whom are dealing with mental illness or drug addiction.
The Anderson City Council is planning to re-establish a homeless committee to study the problem and recommend solutions.
Admittedly, it will not be an easy fix.
One idea that I’ve heard mentioned by several people could be a start toward solving the problem.
Some former school buildings around Anderson are sitting vacant. Would it be possible to have the Anderson Community Schools donate or sell at a reasonable cost one of these buildings for the establishment of a program to help the homeless?
Converting a school building would accomplish several things.
Classroom space could be converted into dorms for men and women with some set aside for families. Bathroom and shower facilities and a kitchen area are available in the buildings.
Offices and some of the classrooms could be utilized to provide substance abuse and mental health counseling, as well as employment assistance.
As with other facilities, rules would have to be implemented to prevent alcohol and drug use. Any facility would also require around-the-clock security to provide safety for those at the homeless facility and surrounding residential areas.
It can be expected that residents living near any building to be used for the homeless would raise concerns, and some would be opposed to the location.
But as a community we have to address the homeless problem and get assistance for those in need.