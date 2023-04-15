With less than three weeks before the primary, it’s no surprise that the number of Republican ballots being cast remains low.
As of noon Friday, 751 Democratic ballots had been cast, compared to 182 Republican ballots.
Traditionally, Republicans vote on election day, while a larger number of Democrats vote early or cast absentee ballots.
It’s significant that all the ballots cast in the Democratic primary are within the city of Anderson. Republicans are voting in both Anderson and Lapel, and there is no way of knowing how many were cast in each community.
A contested clerk/treasurer race in Lapel is attracting interest.
Anderson Republicans are voting for a mayoral candidate and three nominees for at-large seats on city council.
Most local political observers anticipate a low turnout among Republicans. Of the three Republicans seeking the party’s mayoral nomination, only one has run in a citywide election.
Rob Jozwiak ran for mayor as an independent in 2007 and as the Libertarian Party candidate in both 2011 and 2019. He attempted to run as a Libertarian in 2015, but the Madison County Election Board excluded the party’s candidate because no convention took place.
Republican mayoral candidate Jon Bell has run previously in the 3rd Council District, and Carol Miller, another Republican mayoral candidate, is making her first appearance on the ballot.
Bell is completing a second term on the council.
Over the years, I have learned, as most followers of local politics have, to look at turnout in several different ways.
Some believe a low turnout plays into the hands of party leadership because only longtime members of the party vote and the outcome is somewhat controlled.
A large turnout means independents are casting ballots and could have an impact on the outcome.
It has also been claimed, but unfounded, that during some primaries some voters will intentionally switch parties to try to secure the nomination for the opposite party’s perceived weaker candidates.
Low turnout in the May 2 GOP primary could benefit Jozwiak. He received 888 votes in 2019, 1,846 in 2011 and 441 in 2007.
Many believe Jozwiak has a base of support that will vote for him in the GOP primary.
It is also expected that Bell and Miller will divide up the remaining vote.
Speculation is that, if Jozwiak can pull 1,000 or more voters in the primary, he will be the GOP candidate for Anderson mayor.