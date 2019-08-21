President Trump, aka Pinocchio, has described himself as a stable genius. In my humble opinion he is the village idiot. He put huge tariffs on China and claims again that billions of dollars pouring into our coffers are paid by China. You would think that one of his genius stooges would tell him to quit saying that because American consumers and businesses are paying it like a tax.
His tariffs are hurting farmers and they could lose some of their markets and may never get them back. He then has given farmers $30 billion, again just another tax on the American people. He has no end game and did not even try to get our allies to support our country against China. Sad.
At his rally on Aug. 15, he repeated several things over and over and had nothing new to add. He said even those who hate him must vote for him or the economy will collapse. He inherited a growing economy and has removed protections for our air and water, which will do harm to all of us. He doesn't believe in global warming and even said he wouldn't be alive when it hits home.
Once again he has proven that all he cares about is himself. He even called out one of his supporters for being fat and told him to go home and exercise. Makes you wonder if there is a mirror in the oval office big enough to see what he looks like.
Jerry Hodson, Anderson
