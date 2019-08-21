Is The Herald Bulletin that hungry to sell newspapers that they will stoop so low as to again report such bias material?
The Pendleton Town Council did not do their citizens an injustice, they did what the people wanted. The people in Pendleton that don't have their heads in the sand believe that Marc Farrer was backstabbed last January by a few bad seeds in our town. Jessica and Jessica are just doing the dirty work for an old codger who is mad at Marc Farrer. These two girls do not represent the people of Pendleton and the people have told you that many times.
Yet your newspaper insists on putting out unjustified news like is in Sunday's paper (Our View editorial, Aug. 18). Talk to the real people of Pendleton, do some real reporting and stop using your newspaper to try and control our town.
David Shell, Pendleton
