Get engaged in ACS diversity, equity, inclusion effort
The members of Madison County SURE (Standing UP for Racial Equity) are excited by the hiring of a full-time director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Anderson Community Schools.
We know the diversity of the students in our school system enriches the experience of all students in our schools. We understand the values of a diverse student body in promoting creativity, preparing students for adulthood, creating cultural awareness, improving critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and forming relationships.
The director of diversity, equity and inclusion has invited parents, community organizations and advocates to attend one of two listening sessions. These sessions are an opportunity for the community to dialogue with school administrators and to share ideas on what to include in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan being developed for the school system.
We would like to encourage you to share your thoughts, especially if you have not felt represented or heard in the past by the school board.
Our hope as a team is to help build Anderson into a place where any family would like to raise their children or where any business is excited to lay roots.
It is the firm belief of Madison County SURE that the only way toward community wholeness is by becoming more intentional about really listening to each other’s stories and choosing to build a better community together.
Sessions are June 29 at 6 p.m. at Anderson First Church of Nazarene and June 30 at 6 p.m. at Anderson Zion Family Life Center.
Please take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to come out and support Anderson Community Schools’ endeavor to meet the equity needs of all students.
Candy Short, Maria Alexander and Blake Alford, on behalf of Madison County SURE.
