This is in response to Cheryl Willowby’s letter to the editor published Aug. 16).
What sounds fishy is the largest solar farm in the Midwest being approved with John Richwine’s family and Lisa Hobbs' family each having land in it. What sounds fishy is the one-sided and inaccurate reporting of Ken de la Bastide. What sounds fishy is only pro-solar letters being printed to the editor.
What sounds fishy is you probably have not attended one meeting to know truly what is going on. What sounds fishy is John Simmermon voting himself back in. What sounds fishy is people staying beyond their terms. What sounds fishy is someone who was ineligible was on the BZA for 17 months.
Should I continue on what sounds fishy? Until you attend the meetings then you have no clue what sounds fishy.
Oh, and by the way, they had justifiable reason and documentation on why they fired (JobSource director) JoAnna Colette and that was mentioned at one of the meetings.
Kara Brown, Alexandria
