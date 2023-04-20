On April 17, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department received a report of an active threat at the high school.
The City of Alexandria, through the office of the mayor, would like to formally and publicly thank all emergency first responders for their commitment to the safety of our children.
Knowing that such brave men and women are willing to set their own safety aside to ensure our children have a safe and productive learning environment brings me much comfort. I also want to thank the school staff for working alongside the first responders to keep the children safe and calm.
Furthermore, I am proud of our parents for their patience and understanding through this trying time. After speaking with our chief of police, who is exceptionally knowledgeable in school safety, there will be follow-up training with area law enforcement.
Our goal is to ensure that in the event of a future incident of this nature, God forbidding, the response will be even more polished and refined.
Todd Naselroad
City of Alexandria mayor