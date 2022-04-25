Biden’s not why gas prices are up
Some group has been placing stickers on gas pumps of President Biden pointing and with the caption, “I did that”. This group must be totally clueless on how gas prices are manipulated, or they just like to spread lies.
A president has no control over the price of gas. If a president did, they would be paying 35 cents a gallon.
It is not a coincidence that when the price of a gallon of gas soars, oil companies’ profits soar. They have a holiday tradition of profits from gouging holiday travelers.
If you need a face to pin high gas prices on, the world of reality has plenty to choose from. The leaders of OPEC nations all get richer when the price for a barrel of oil goes up. Citizens of OPEC nations see very little from their nation’s oil profits.
The heads of oil companies all get richer when gas prices go up. The Republican Party has an undying support for oil companies, and I think they get more donations.
The people working in the oil fields, refineries and gas stations get trickle-down economics, which equals to about zero from huge profits.
Charles Koch owns businesses in natural gas, oil, cattle, agriculture and building materials. If you have noticed the price hikes in gasoline, beef, grains and lumber, you know he is cashing in big time.
If a group truly wants a picture of greed, his picture can go on beef, gas pumps, lumber and grain foods.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown