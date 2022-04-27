Biden just rejects all Republican input
Kevin Siers’ political cartoon of Thursday, April 7, 2022, depicting a GOP elephant speaking out of both sides of its mouth, is yet another example of the inaccurate and disingenuous spin found in the media.
The implication is that the Republican Party is advocating policy that fails and then blames President Biden for that failure.
Firstly, hasn’t it become clear to every observer that Biden always ignores and rejects any and all Republican input?
Hasn’t it become clear that Biden (and his handlers) are doing their level best to dismantle every policy of the Trump administration, regardless of its benefit? Like a controlled border, oil independence, preventing an Iranian nuclear program, a strong military instead of a “woke” military, etc.
Nonetheless, while the cartoon implies the GOP wants a WWIII through the implication of things like “a no-fly zone” in Ukraine, only U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, out of all Republicans, have so advocated.
Any others who spoke publicly on the issue have rejected that position.
Both sides of the aisle support stopping the import of Russian oil, but only Biden, on his first day in office, canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline and new oil leases on federal land. High gas prices started before the Ukrainian conflict.
Bottom line, please stop the “blame game,” and how about some policies that benefit the country as a whole and not just one party or the other?
Michael Miller, Anderson