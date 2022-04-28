Voting out Braun would help Indiana
Editor’s note: U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, is running for re-election in 2022. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, could run for re-election in 2024.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s voting record speaks for itself, and with a closer look we can find an answer to Hoosiers’ problems.
He is proudest of challenging the vaccine mandate for a virus that has infected over 82,295,768 and killed 1,015,357 Americans. Just think of what those numbers would be without a mandate.
Since the start of the pandemic, it has been the unvaccinated who have filled our hospitals and put a strain on our health system. Braun has also voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, expanding Medicaid and protecting health care for hundreds of millions of Americans.
Braun stated we need to do better helping struggling families, and judging by his record, he could have done a lot more.
Mike has voted against extending the Government Funding and Delivery Emergency Assistance Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, For the People Act, Paycheck Fairness Act, United States Innovation and Competition Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act plus increasing the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15.00 an hour.
Braun voted no on National Defense Authorization Acts in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Not funding our military doesn’t help military personnel and their families or defending our nation.
Braun has been briefed by top scientists on climate change that is making our one and only planet less inhabitable. He disagrees with them and says climate change is blown out of proportion.
The answer to many of Hoosiers’ problems is to replace Mike Braun with someone who cares about Hoosiers.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown