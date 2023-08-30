I want to pay homage to a Hoosier and American hero, Carl Erskine.
This Brooklyn Dodger and great man richly deserved the honor this summer of receiving the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award given by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The recent documentary about his remarkable life (“The Best We've Got: The Carl Erskine Story”) was very inspiring.
A few years ago, I called Mr. Erskine out of the blue. I let him know that I am a big baseball fan and would love to visit. He graciously said yes, and I brought some buddies with me to Anderson for breakfast. Since then, there have been three more visits.
Mr. Erskine lives his Christian faith. He is so humble, gracious, entertaining and giving of his time. At the conclusion of one breakfast, Mr. Erskine told us what a blessing it was for him that we wanted to hear his stories from long ago. I responded with tears in my eyes that we were the ones who were blessed.
He and his gracious wife, Betty, have touched many, many lives in very positive ways. Mitch Daniels said it the best: "He's the best we've got!"
Mark Risley, Fishers