Editor’s note: This letter responds to a Herald Bulletin editorial criticizing the state attorney general’s office for accusing Bernard of violating HIPAA rules.
The Medical Licensing Board held Dr. Caitlin Bernard accountable on three counts, and these counts stretch further than HIPAA laws.
She violated both Indiana and federal law, as well as HIPAA when she spoke to the press about her 10-year-old patient without consent from her mother or a legal guardian.
These laws should not be confusing — they should be reassuring to patients.
Doctors who take their duty seriously do not run to the media.
Benjamin Fearnow,
communications director,
office of Indiana Attorney
General Todd Rokita