“All eyes are going to be in the 4th district, which is predominantly the minority population in the city.”
These are the words of Ken de la Bastide in his March 25, 2023, column giving his assessment of what it will take for the three Black candidates who are running for City Council At-Large to be successful in their races.
“The three have to emerge with enough votes to overcome ballots being cast in other districts.”
Following this logic by Mr. de la Bastide, Black elected officials and candidates cannot be competitive in other districts based on race.
A similar assertion was made by Mr. de la Bastide in his March 18, 2023, article in which he claimed that mayoral candidate Rodney Chamberlain would also have to rely on strong support from the 4th district in order to win his bid for mayor.
In past elections, Mr. Chamberlain was the top vote-getter in all three city council elections in which he ran and won. That is no small feat and it doesn’t happen unless a candidate has support from all six districts.
So what exactly is Mr. de la Bastide’s point if not to show division? He is segregating our city with his words.
The truth is that all candidates can be successful in all districts. Reducing a candidate’s likability or effectiveness as an elected official to their skin color moves this city back in time.
We as an organization do not support any one particular candidate or political party. Our message is that as individuals, you can support any candidate who best resonates with your beliefs, principles and values regardless of where you live or the color of that candidate’s skin.
Candy Short
On behalf of Madison County SURE - Standing Up for Racial Equity