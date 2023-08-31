Do you believe in invisible people? Well I do, so let me tell you about them. These are the people who do something for you and you probably do not see them or you just pay them no attention.
Let me start with the people who pick up your trash. They come in their big trucks and move on. It is like magic as your stuff just disappears.
Then there is the mail person. You go to work and the mail just shows up.
Or the cook at your favorite restaurant. A wait person takes your order and, to your surprise, the wait person shows up with your food.
And the TV people who work behind the cameras who make your show possible. Or the people at the newspaper you never see.
The point is that there are lots of people who provide services for us and we seldom, if ever, see them. So this letter is to say “thank you” to the invisible people.
Stephen Smith, Anderson