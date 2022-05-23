Editor’s note: Cody Bennett, 21, and Carley Davis, 24, were found safe but dehydrated May 10, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger. They were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Family, friends and community coming together is exactly what saved two lives on May 10.
After Cody and Carley were discovered missing, the family sprang into action, not leaving a question unasked, an area unsearched or a resource unused.
On Monday, May 9, family members got to the home where Cody and Carley were last seen the day before. There, relatives answered questions from police and began to set up “camp” in order to start the search while police started the investigation.
Grandmothers Vickie Davis and Tami Davis, plus cousins Tara Flack, Maggie Barr, Olivia Isaacs and Kyley Cress spent hours searching the area and waiting for more information from police.
By evening, aunts, uncles, extended family, family friends and even strangers were searching into the night, moving the camp to the Lapel area, searching local businesses, passing out fliers and searching wooded areas late into the night.
The next morning, the search began again. Local landowners, and friends, the Kadingers, not only spent hours searching but loaned equipment such as four-wheelers to aid in the search.
Another local landowner close to the area, Todd Sears, also assisted in the search and loaned additional four-wheelers to help family members look. After receiving a photo and text from Carley that the two were lost, the family used the information to pin down a smaller area where they thought the couple might be.
Cam Paddock, a cousin of Carley’s, was on a four-wheeler when he noticed grass flattened next to a wooded area. He got off of his vehicle to search the area, and he found Cody and Carley lying in the grass in the woods.
After ensuring they were alive, he yelled to other family members (aunt, Lisa Isaacs, and father, Brian Davis) that he had found them and to show police and EMTs to the area.
While police were extremely kind and instrumental in the search, it was the power of family and community that brought these two home alive.
Maggie Barr, Frankton