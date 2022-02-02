GOP is leading U.S. to anarchy
Another school massacre of children, this one in Oxford, Michigan, and once again another “NO” vote by the Senate Republicans on a bill passed by the Democratic House that would have toughened background checks for gun purchases.
The Senate Republican Party of “Moscow Mitch” McConnell stooped low to bow to the National Rifle Association again.
America has gone completely nuts.
I’m talking about the civility that used to keep us halfway decent to each other. We follow our leaders, and the Republican voters seem to accept this Republican Senate that has voted no two times on impeaching the biggest scoundrel in our American political establishment in history.
We are headed for anarchy as the Big Lie of voter fraud keeps rolling as the Republican representatives keep mum on an insurrection attempt of our government.
Meanwhile, we have a 17-year-old who crosses a state line, who carries an assault rifle into a street protest looking for trouble, and when he provokes it by aiming his gun at a man, he ends up killing two and shooting a third, and a jury stays that’s OK with us. A witness testified Kyle Rittenhouse pointed his gun at him as he stood on a car. Rittenhouse admitted this on the stand.
Like I said, we are completely nuts. Look up the word anarchy in the dictionary, as it will be used in the news media in America’s future, as the public keeps voting for Republicans to represent them.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.