Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.