I am 19 years old, a community/LGBTQ activist, a PHHS graduate, and college-bound for Earlham in the fall.
This week, thanks to the Indiana Republican Party, my boyfriend and I had to have a conversation I never imagined having; we made our escape plan.
See, my boyfriend is transgender, and because of the Slate of Hate being pushed here in Indiana, along with what we have seen in other states, he is afraid that he could lose access to hormone replacement therapy. This would essentially end his life if we were to stay.
For my part, I’m afraid that what Justice Thomas said could come true, the overturning of Obergefell (gay marriage). If it were to be overturned, I have no doubt that the legislature would race to take away our rights again.
I remember when I first started advocating I made a promise to myself that I would never leave Indiana. I believed in Indiana too much. I was born and raised here and I really want to stay. But now, I have fewer reservations about leaving than ever before.
Why stay in a state that doesn’t respect me or the people I care about when I can move to a state right next to us that does?
I don’t want to give up on Indiana, but it feels like Indiana’s given up on me.
Reece Alex-Adams, Pendleton