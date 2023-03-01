Forming voting bloc to give vets power
I was disappointed when we lost the AMVETS in Anderson. Next, it was the Veterans of Foreign Wars; then it was the Veterans’ Court and, recently, Stepping Stones, a veterans’ organization that helped homeless veterans.
It appears those we have elected have forgotten the veterans. They have forgotten they took an oath, just as we did — and we honored ours. Now it’s time they did the same.
There are too many people making money off of veterans’ miseries over issues that should have been handled by Veterans Affairs. Whom would a veteran turn to for help?
Representatives from the senators and congressional offices no longer appear at veterans’ functions. Why would they? They know, as Democrats and Republicans, we’ll cancel out each other’s vote.
This is why I propose forming a voting bloc.
It’s very simple. Rather than voting along party lines, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, just as we did in the service, and vote as one. The criterion is simple: we support only those who support veterans.
If you, the incumbent, ignored us during your tenure, we’ll work to replace you. It’s just that simple.
Veterans who wish to be part of this voting bloc, all that is required is for you to email your contact information to vcmci2023@gmail.com. If you have any questions, use the same email address.
Our motto is ”No one left behind not then, not now, not ever..”
Darrell Baylor, U.S. Marine Corps, Anderson