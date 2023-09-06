Have you seen the campaign “Somethin Stinks” in Anderson? There are billboards, bus wraps and commercials on social media. Do you know why there is such a campaign?
The smoke free state law excludes bars, casinos, parks, company cars, vapes and other important health concerns. This means the work isn’t completed.
Thousands of people are still working without protection from secondhand smoke. Big Tobacco is one reason for this. They convince casino management that they will not survive without smoking, and casino executives persuade our legislators to embrace this same idea.
The casino industry’s paper, Casino News, published an article titled "New study makes economic case for banning casino smoking." The article states that casinos should start making their establishments smoke free for the health of their employees and because there really isn’t a revenue loss.
Please join this local movement and sign the petition supporting smoke-free casinos and bars in Anderson by visiting www.SomethingStinksMadCo.com. Together, we can win this and make Anderson a healthier place to live and work.
Karesa Knight-Wilkerson
Executive director, Intersect Inc., Anderson