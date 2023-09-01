Over three months ago I sent the same email to four of the six state representatives within the Madison County area requesting they have the proper authorities investigate the price of groceries.
Prices on groceries are completely out of line with the rate of inflation. There is not one item in our stores that has not increased 30%, 50%, 75% and some as high as 100%. This is absolutely ridiculous. There's no way they can justify these increases. Low-income families are struggling to make ends meet.
Not one representative replied to my email. Remember this next time they are up for reelection. These are the same ones who voted to take control of women's bodies and allow anyone to open-carry a firearm with no permit.
I believe it’s time for the above-mentioned items to be decided by the public at election time. Think about what these folks are doing to democracy.
John A. Kollros, Anderson