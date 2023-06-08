Pride Month is an important celebration of the beautiful diversity of the human family. While many faith-based communities continue to follow traditional uses of scripture to condemn and exclude the LGBTQ+ community, other churches have found “a strong biblical, theological and ethical case” to warrant full LGBTQ+ affirmation.
The Anderson-based Church of God Movement’s official stance claiming a biblical basis for calling “homosexuality” a sin has been well documented. Through the years, practices and policies born of the non-affirming view have often caused deep-seated trauma to those who identify as LGBTQ+ and their families.
However, since the late 1960s another voice within the Church of God has emerged carrying a banner for an open and affirming stance. Today a small group of people formed by the Church of God Movement along with a growing list of over 500 signatories, stand together on behalf of and alongside the LGBTQ+ community and affirming clergy.
We urge the movement’s leadership to engage in dialogue and to consider a shift in the current non-affirming policies. Through the inspired word of God, personal and community experience, and our ever-increasing knowledge of what it means to be human through our gender identity and sexual orientation, chogaffirm.com offers an opportunity to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community and for the freedom of conscience for all believers as we uphold this core truth of the gospel, “All people are sacred and beloved, created in the image of God.”
Rev. Carma Wood,
retired Church of God
pastor and co-author
chogaffirm Statement