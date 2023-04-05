To promote literacy, especially among children and teenagers, the Anderson Rotary Club launched its Little Free Library project in May 2021. Partnered with the United Way and a Rotary Foundation grant, we purchased thousands of books for children and teenagers and distributed them in refurbished newspaper vending boxes (compliments of The Herald Bulletin) at six locations: Jackson Park, Horne Park, Park Place Community Center, Linwood Apartments, Southview Preschool Center, and Erskine Elementary School. New books were obtained from a nonprofit organization that offers discounted books to educational and service organizations. We assigned a Rotary member to monitor each Little Free Library box and restock it with new books when it’s empty.
For the last two years, we have had continued episodes of vandalism at almost all of these boxes. Six times, the vandals have shattered the lexan plastic windows or damaged the hinge. Lexan plastic is considerably stronger than plexiglass and used to make bullet-proof vests. Recently a vandal removed all the screws holding the window in place at Horne Park but must have been scared off before he could damage it. A box formerly at Pulaski Park was moved after it was vandalized twice. I just finished replacing the shattered window in the free library box at Park Place Community Center.
I doubt any of the vandals will read this letter. However, if anyone witnesses vandalism at one of the Rotary Club’s little free library boxes, please notify us at 765-608-3064, and we will make sure the box is quickly repaired. Vandalism has no rational motive. The only hurt people are children who may be deprived of free books and reading material.
David E. Sumner
Anderson