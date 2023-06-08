I was enjoying my breakfast until I read your paper quoting Madison County Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis and Sen. Victoria Spartz both saying Donald Trump's indictment in New York was political. It made me want to puke.
Trump is a master at gas lighting; these two swallowed it hook, line and sinker. So now they think they can gas light the rest of us.
Trump tried to destroy democracy itself, because of his ability to get the gullible to do his bidding. He almost succeeded.
Willis and Spartz should resign in shame from politics for their pathetic attempt to be like Trump.
Justice is coming for Trump and it won't be his return to power.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson