Trump shouldn’t get votes from GOP
How sad to read in the recent Bellwether Research poll (Page A3, Dec. 29 Herald Bulletin) that 39% of likely Indiana GOP voters prefer Donald Trump as the 2024 presidential nominee, while only 28% prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and 13% prefer former Vice President Mike Pence.
If Trump leads the GOP ticket in 2024, he will attract more Democrats to the polls who will vote against him than he will Republicans who will vote for him. And he will lose.
Look at the November 2022 election results to see that how many GOP voters are turning against Trump.
Seven Senate candidates he endorsed lost their elections in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont. Ten candidates he endorsed for governor lost, and 19 House candidates he endorsed lost, according to Ballotpedia.org.
I don’t think any more of Joe Biden than of Trump. The 2020 elections produced the two most miserable presidential candidates I have ever seen. Biden’s policies are wrecking this country.
Trump’s policies produced admirable results in keeping inflation, unemployment, gas prices and illegal immigration down. But DeSantis is a probable candidate who will likely follow the same policies without Trump’s egomaniac character.
What aggravated me most about Trump is how he criticized or fired his Cabinet members who didn’t agree with his every word. And look at the frequent turnover on the White House staff.
A genuine leader accepts constructive criticism and admits mistakes when they occur.
David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, said, “DeSantis outpolls Trump (in national polls) not only among the general electorate, but also among these Republican-leaning voters who have been the former president’s base.
“Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump.”
David E. Sumner, professor emeritus of journalism, Ball State University