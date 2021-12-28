GOP pushing us
toward autocracy
As the “rogue” cry betrayal against the “13 ghosts” who chose bipartisanship in voting for Biden’s infrastructure bill, it is clear that the Republican Party prefers to show loyalty to an unseated king instead of doing what will benefit their constituents.
Republicans want to punish the “13 ghosts” for doing what has been done by two parties for decades: debating and compromising on issues. Instead, they are intent on eating their own. The Republicans can no longer play well with others.
This is another sad day for what is now our fragile American democracy. Every day we are spinning faster in a downward spiral toward autocracy. When that happens, it will be the everyday Americans who will suffer when they are slapped in the face with an autocratic system of governing, leaving their voices silent.
There will no longer be a fair and impartial vote as to who will govern our country. It will be decided by the leaders themselves, masked by fake freedoms and promises that evaporate in midair. It’s what happens in Russia and other autocratic countries. The erosion of America’s two-party system and the balance of power is clear to most, while others keep a blind eye. Think long and hard as to what kind of America you want to live in.
Sande Williams, Anderson
Richwine, Likens
didn't vote for all
Editor's note: In 2019, Wes Likens and Kevin Sipe sued the county over new district lines for the three Madison County commissioner seats. The county countersued, seeking repayment of legal costs estimated to eventually top $156,000. In November 2021, Commissioners Darlene Likens and John Richwine approved accepting a $5,000 repayment from the men; Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voted no. Likens is Wes Likens’ mother, and there was some question whether she should vote on the settlement. County Attorney Jeff Graham recommended she not, but Likens said an attorney said she could vote because Wes Likens didn’t live with her.
Concerning the vote made by Commissioners Richwine and Likens at the Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting: Yes, I am sure you were able to find an attorney to interpret the law to your advantage.
However, morally and ethically, you both know you did not make a decision that is in the best interest of the taxpayers you work for. Everyone in that room that morning knows that, too.
Jean Mills, Madison County taxpayer and voter, Frankton
Darlene Likens
got her vote right
An editorial by The HB on Nov. 27 said Darlene Likens should have recused herself from a vote by the County Commissioners involving the legal fees pertaining to commissioner district line redrawing. I disagree with The HB in that it was Kelly Gaskill who should have recused herself.
Kelly Gaskill was directly responsible for $60,000 of the $150,000 legal fee because she and then-Commissioner Mike Phipps sourced that work to a $250-per-hour Indy law firm rather than a local $ 150-per-hour law firm. If Gaskill thought Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens should pay that fee, then Gaskill and Phipps should have paid $60,000 (of that $ 150,000) out of their own pockets.
Bottom line is that both Sipe (a Democrat) and Wes Likens (a Republican) were simply concerned Madison County citizens wanting input into the redistricting process.
If there is anything Madison County history has taught us, it is that neither Gaskill nor then-Commissioner Phipps want citizens' input into any of their decisions. That has been proven by the multiple “no-shows” of Gaskill and Phipps to citizen meetings, whether the subject is redistricting or voting procedures. On the contrary, Commissioner John Richwine has attended many citizen input meetings.
One other point of interest is that according to The HB article of May 28, 2020, the Indy law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans funneled $3,572 into Phipps' campaign bank account in 2020 via the Madison County Reagan Club. Why is not The HB reporting how much that overpriced Indy law firm funneled to Kelly Gaskill's campaign?
All Darlene Likens' vote (to charge only $5,000 to her son and Kevin Sipes) did was encourage, rather than discourage, public input.
John E. Etchison, Anderson
Hawes doesn't get
just what abortion is
Supreme Being Kelly Hawes has spoken
The Supreme Being Kelly Hawes has spoken. All of you stupid people who believe life begins at conception, you are stupid.
You see Hawes and his fellow libs are in full-out panic over the Supreme Court of the U.S. ruling in favor of the new Texas abortion law. The law prohibits abortions after 6 weeks, saying the baby’s heartbeat can be detected.
Hawes can’t understand how the Supreme Court could ever touch the Democratic Party's holy sacrament: the right to murder babies. Remember the liberal left's mantra is her body her choice.
So if it’s a woman’s choice whether she has the right to terminate her baby’s life, why isn’t it a person’s choice to not take the COVID vaccine?
Democrats claim trust the science when it comes to COVID-19. Democrats, you morons, everything in science tells us that a life born from a mother’s body is a baby. Why is this so hard for you to understand?
Liberal logic says if the pregnancy is wanted, it’s a baby. But if the pregnancy is unwanted, it is not a baby.
Hawes and his Democratic buddies want to frame abortion as something that happens to a women’s body. No, Democrats. Abortion is something that happens to a little baby’s body; it ends it
Michael Hart, Kokomo
