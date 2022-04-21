Primus Mootry’s impressive legacy
I am devastated by the news of Primus Mootry’s death (March 31). He was an intelligent and humane person, one of the best I’ve ever had the good fortune to know.
His writing was elegant and precise and typically focused on important matters. And his history as a community organizer and later a teacher at Anderson High School and then more community work after his retirement as a teacher — well, he leaves behind an impressive legacy.
I first came to know Primus when I worked with sculptor Ken Ryden on the marvelous sculpture of Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson that now stands outside the front doors of Anderson High School, a work Primus was instrumental in planning and bringing to fruition.
Then we gradually got to know one another better while we worked on a book idea Primus had for a sort of dictionary exploring issues and terms and concerns arising from the election of Donald Trump. The more I came to know Primus, the more impressed I was with him.
His friends will sorely miss him. The country, which needs many more like him, will miss him even more.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
Voters should care about environment
Indiana’s primary election is Tuesday, May 3.
Why is this election important to all of us?
To thrive, our communities need a clean environment, energy security and a stable climate.
The relationship between our needs is critical, because the processes elected to produce electricity has a major effect on our environment and climate change.
Today, 58% of electricity produced in Indiana still comes from burning coal.
Unhealthy byproducts result from this process such as coal ash, which pollutes our groundwater and rivers. Plus, emissions of toxic pollutants are released into our air.
Another concern from burning coal is climate change (you can learn more at https://climate.nasa.gov).
Of electricity produced today in Indiana, only 0.7% is from solar and 8.4% is from wind.
We can obtain long-term energy security by implementing wind and solar production, plus storage. Learn more at https://www.energy.gov/solar, https://www.energy.gov/science-innovation/energy-sources/renewable-energy/wind and https://www.energy.gov/oe/energy-storage.
Thus, how our elected officials approach these three concerns will determine the outcome for us.
Please vote informed on May 3 and share this information with other voters.
Ron Rhoads, Carmel, volunteer, Voters for a Green Indiana
Eating less meat to help us, world
Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service? Fifteen percent for red meat and 11% for fish and eggs! Way over the 8.5% inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.
The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists: fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones or antibiotics loaded in animal products.
They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes and obesity.
Fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3% — way below the 8.5% inflation rate.
But there is more …
A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030 — President Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.
This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.
Abe Heardstone, Anderson
House District 54, picking a candidate
As the primary elections near, I can’t help but research candidates. One race that stands out is the eight-way race for the state House District 54 seat.
My breakdown is this: There are four candidates that are so far right, they might as well be left. That leaves four.
Of those four, I am looking at which one is well rounded and best suited for the job.
Only three of the four are business owners, which helps to have a perspective that can relate to the businesses and business owners. Those same three are the only ones employed in Indiana and also are homeowners.
The perspective of being employed here and paying property taxes/property rights comes into play here.
The candidate that works out of state, at a liberal university, happens to serve on the college’s commission for LGBT Equity as well as volunteers for Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Pennsylvania, NOT in our state or our district. This, to me, solidifies they are out of touch with the district.
One of the three serves as a commissioner, which has been under scrutiny for violating open door policy, the commissioner or the commission as a whole? so that creates nervousness about how that translates to state.
Only one of the three is married with kids, so relating to family issues, raising kids and opportunity for the next generation narrows that down.
Post-research, it is an easy decision for me that our choice for state representative is Cory Criswell. He is a fiscal AND a social conservative, family man and business owner.
Rick Holder, New Castle