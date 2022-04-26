Voters should put Kelly Gaskill out
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill (soon to be ex-commissioner) stood against voter centers and then refused to buy the needed equipment for the 2020 general election.
This resulted in thousands of Madison County voters standing in line for hours to vote in November 2020. This also resulted in some of Madison County’s long lines being shown on national television.
Madison County voters, this is your year to tell Kelly Gaskill that it is her turn to stand in line. The unemployment line. I would say that Kelly Gaskill should not even be elected dog catcher, but that would be an insult to all dog catchers.
One other question remains, and that is: “Why did not Kelly Gaskill’s husband, current state Sen. Mike Gaskill, talk his wife out of her two vindictive decisions?”
John E. Etchison, Anderson
ACS should keep mascots, traditions
What is so offensive about the AHS mascots? The Anderson Indians have been a bedrock of Anderson school culture for years. Their respect for the Native traditions always moved me, and I didn’t even attend school there.
The woke culture needs to back off. Some of their rituals may not be technically accurate but are by no means performed with malice.
Hope the Anderson school board shows some spine in this matter and doesn’t cave into woke idiot pressure.
Ed Gredericks, Anderson
Pitts’ twisted path ties right to hate
Leonard Pitts’ column of Friday, April 22, 2022, “Conservatism still shows itself as a doctrine of hate, entitlement,” takes quite a convoluted path in tying a man with a guitar on a crowded plane singing a Christian worship song to conservatives as hateful because they disagreed with Muslim Ilhan Omar’s condemnation of Christians publicly singing a worship song.
Pitts concluded they are haters because, according to Pitts, if Muslims held a similar prayer session on a plane, and this is a direct quote, “in a post-9/11 world, it would end with them tackled to the floor and duct taped to their chairs as the pilot radioed ahead to the nearest airfield requesting permission for an emergency landing.”
Really? Is there a double standard that persecutes Muslims in this way? Are they routinely tackled and taped to chairs when expressing their religion publicly? I haven’t seen that, heard about it or read it in any news article.
No, actually the double standard is that political correctness protects them and everyone else except white, male Christians which is the prevailing “woke” credentialism. They can be called haters, bigots and racists without repercussions of any kind.
And should this seem a little exaggerated, just look to Leonard Pitts’ article and read it for yourself. According to him, singing a Christian song becomes a worship service, which becomes rude, which becomes entitlement, which becomes hate.
This is the agenda of the left in action: divide Americans, and you will conquer America.
Michael Miller, Anderson
News station study was one-sided look
I had to laugh (even though it really wasn’t funny) that the article by Mr. Hawes (Experiment shows that changing the channel can make a difference, Saturday, April 16) was as one-sided as the news stations he was referring to.
The political science professors who did this study neglected to find any CNN viewers who would watch Fox News and get their eyes opened by articles that were ignored by CNN for the better part of the year.
Such as the Biden family association with foreign countries (I won’t go into the details; too many to write in 250 words). The drugs, killings, human trafficking, the list goes on and on. His tearing down then declaring he will build back better.
Well, back to this bogus one-sided political experiment. I watch both channels, and I would say that CNN omits more information that changes the story than Fox. When one channel refuses to report all of the news for such a long time, I have to ask myself why.
Just look at the ratings. You can tell who is controlled by the left. How long has most of the media declared the Steele dossier was real, Hunter Biden’s laptop wasn’t, President Biden didn’t know about his son’s dealings with China and Russia, open borders aren’t causing a problem, inflation was Putin’s fault, closing the oil wells isn’t the problem.
But the main channels would not report it for so long. “Researchers found participants going back to their old viewing habits, and their old opinions, as soon as the experiment ended.” Too bad they neglected to ask why.
Jim Delp, Pendleton