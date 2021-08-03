Modern Farm Family a refreshing read
How refreshing to read “Modern Farm Family.” The Morans serve God while providing an invaluable service to our community. They are true stewards of the land, and I thank them for remaining true to their vocation.
Becky Harrison, Alexandria
Why does Cuba upset
U.S. establishment?
What is it about Cuba that the U.S. political establishment finds so unacceptable? The answer, we are told, is that the Cuban government is repressive and cannot govern the country in a way that would allow people to access medical treatments during a pandemic or provide regular power without rolling blackouts — a failed state, we are told.
What they fail to tell us is that Cuba has had to access fuel, medical supplies, manufacturing equipment, buses, cars and all the things needed to make a nation of 11 million people run while navigating a devastating and criminal blockade placed on it for 60 years.
Yet despite that, the small, island nation has developed its own COVID-19 vaccine, sent doctors to Third World countries to treat the very old, the very young and the very ill while simultaneously dodging assassination attempts of its leaders, terrorist attacks on its hotels and airlines and sabotage of its crops and food supply.
Indeed, what is it about Cuba that is such a threat to the most powerful nation with the most powerful military on earth? It is the power wielded by the displaced rulers of Cuba residing in Miami who have serious political power in a swing state. It is the loyalty of the wealthy in the United States to the wealthy former Cuban oligarchs residing in Miami — the same wealthy Americans who work so hard to deny a decent standard of living and democratic elections to working people here in the United States.
Jason Jones, Pendleton
Getting vaccinated keeps the flock safe
A pastor asked the Henry County commissioners to put forth a strong resolution banning vaccine passports on June 23. He said his group had three reasons why they are against what he referred to as immunization passports.
He said that “immunization passports unduly and unnecessarily restrict the freedom of Americans … harm patient privacy,” and “will have a negative financial and societal impact upon individuals of various religious convictions, with underlying medical conditions, and those who oppose vaccinations for other personal reasons.”
He was unaware that the Republican-gerrymandered Statehouse had already passed a law April 29 granting the group’s wishes. Some people’s Jesus tells them not to get vaccinated and do not worry about the members of God’s flock you may kill. My Jesus tells me to get vaccinated and do not kill any of God’s flock members.
Right now, the delta virus in spreading like wildfire among mostly the nonvaccinated, and they are 99% of delta’s deaths. Roughly half of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, and Hoosiers that had two shots are sitting safe for a few years. Over 660,000 dead Americans, and the virus has millions of future unvaccinated victims running around and gathering up closely this summer. Indiana has not been hit hard by the delta strain yet, but odds are it will and soon.
Life for the fully vaccinated is pretty much back to norm, They are maskless and do not worry about catching the virus because their immune system is ready for it.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
Thanks for photos by John Cleary
For many years, John Cleary has regaled us with his skill as a top photographer. One of his best was of the mother and her young son “Grabbing the ring” on the playground equipment at Shadyside. It was a photo of pure joy, life and love. My thanks to John and to those who chose to add a lift to the front page of the Saturday, July 10, 2021, edition.
Don McAllister, Anderson
Charges for repairs are beyond belief
Has anyone besides myself wondered which college the service people went to that gets them a $700 an hour rate to repair an item like dishwashers, furnace, hot water heater. All of these people must think that they are skilled geniuses. There is no service person worth that kind of money.
Also have you noticed that they will no longer give you an idea of what it will cost without coming out to your home and getting all kinds of info from you that has nothing to do with the cost?
I believe the old saying “The best of times are behind me now, the good old days are gone.” This country is on its way to a great fall that will bankrupt us. Inflation is way out of control, and all the government can do is spend more and put us deeper in debt.
Larry Robbins, Anderson
