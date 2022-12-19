Alternative ways to aid community
I know that people mean well when they donate items to places like Goodwill and the Salvation Army. However, these thrift stores are often home to flippers, people who resell items for profit, and often have questionable ethics on a large scale.
Don’t get me wrong. I acknowledge these places can and have helped people, but according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Goodwill has been the subject of several employment discrimination lawsuits.
The Salvation Army has faced accusations of homophobia and transphobia, as a Forbes article details.
There are great local places that take donations and don’t get the attention they deserve.
For example, The Gathering of The Queens is an organization staffed by people on the West Side of Anderson, bringing food and other items to people there. on the West Side.
You don’t even have to donate to an organization, either. You can donate to the Book Nook’s two little free libraries (one is behind Mounds Mall), and the little pantry next to the church when you enter the West Side of Anderson.
You can also get to know the houseless community in Anderson, and give clothes and aid to them directly when needed.
Consider making a “pod” where you and your neighbors give aid to each other, both physical and emotional, and where everyone has an equal place. Circle City Mutual Aid is an organization in Indianapolis you can research to make your own “pod.”
Mir Plumridge, Anderson
Keep solar farms off of farmland
The editorial regarding solar farms (Nov. 11), especially as corrected in the next issue, was quite frightening! Why do we need solar farms? Yes, we need to adjust to alternate sources for energy, but farms!
We have lots of brown soil in our area, as do many localities in our state and nation. Put the solar farms on brown soil, on old factory lots and old parking lots. The sun shines on these places as well as on farmland.
I would like to ensure that my children, grandchildren, former students and their kin would have food and energy. Let us use some common sense!
I don’t have facts and figures at hand, just a willingness to think carefully and respectfully of using our resources for the future. Solar farms don’t need to be on farmland!
Diana Garner, Elwood
‘Back in the News’ and a suggestion
I have a long, pleasant association with the Anderson newspapers.
As a child in the ‘40s and ‘50s, we always subscribed to the local papers in Anderson. While working for my father at his business, I also delivered the Anderson Herald and Indianapolis Star.
Before I could drive, I worked in the press room in the early morning hours, taking papers off the press and tying bundles. At the age of 16, I became a staff photographer, working with Herb Johnson, Doc Vermillion and others.
I still subscribe and read the paper daily. I enjoy the “Back in the News” section very much (on Saturdays). I have a suggestion: adding 75 Years Ago as a section. When I read the 100 Years Ago part, it is interesting but all occurred before I was born.
When I read the 50 Years Ago section, I was already grown, married, and we had seven children. The 25 Years Ago section is also interesting and brings back good memories.
I believe a 75 Years Ago section would interest a lot of readers.
Thank you.
Larry M. Gibson, Anderson
Helping survivors and the imprisoned
Making quilts and blankets is a good idea to support survivors of sexual assault. I, a high school student, would love to do it sometime.
I would like to say that there are also lots of other ways to support survivors of abuse, whether it’s been emotional, physical, sexual or financial.
Did you know that, according to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, upwards of 90% of women in some state prisons experienced assaults before landing in jails? It is very important to support survivors who have landed in state prisons as well.
This includes advocating for survivors to be freed from prisons, sending books to them and sending funds for survivors who have just recently been released.
There are several successful projects to support survivors. For example, a survivors’ advocate organization, Survived & Punished NY, led a campaign to free Tracy McCarter, a grandmother and nurse prosecuted for defending herself against her abusive husband.
People sold tote bags, shared a fundraiser on social media and peacefully protested. Tracy McCarter’s charges eventually were dropped.
This isn’t the only instance of a successful campaign. Black and Pink, an organization advocating for LGBT people in jails, leads a program for prison pen pals. Many of the people they serve are survivors of abuse, and if you’d like, you can be matched with an abuse survivor.
Testimonies of how this has helped survivors or people in prison feel less lonely are everywhere. It’s very easy to help directly, and I suggest doing so.
If you’re interested, https://www.survivedandpunishedny.org/ and https://www.blackandpink.org/ are the websites for the organizations above.
Mir Plumridge, Anderson