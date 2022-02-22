Misguided bills would spur havoc
Editor’s note: Since this letter was received, the General Assembly has removed several highly controversial aspects of House Bill 1134, and lawmakers may not move further on Senate Bill 17, which would kill protections for public libraries and schools from a state law against providing “harmful material” to minors.
Republicans in our legislature have outdone themselves by promoting useless, misguided new laws that threaten public school teaching and public libraries by interfering with what professionals decide to do.
These bills establish a ludicrous situation where a parent can interfere with what history students learn, what books they read and what science they learn if it might make a student feel discomfort or guilt or doesn’t align with that parent’s views.
A poorly educated parent with little knowledge about genetics or the Civil War or Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” could essentially dictate what a teacher could teach. Can’t the GOP legislators responsible for this nonsense see what havoc such a policy would cause?
The civil rights movement and the history of our treatment of Indians would, for some parents, be off limits. “1984,” Ibram X. Kendi’s books on race, and teaching evolution could be forbidden because a student — or, more likely, a parent — feels discomfort about extramarital affairs or any discussion of racial inequity.
Public education should prepare students for the world they live in, not promulgate every parent’s attitudes.
Frankly, most of us grow beyond our parents’ attitudes; that’s what growing up and thinking for ourselves involves. And feeling guilt about our historically shameful treatment of Blacks and Indians SHOULD arouse guilt — guilt that might lead those poor, uncomfortable students to grow and to work to improve our country.
Discomfort is a part of growing up and becoming an educated adult.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
Long voting lines too much for folks
I am writing about the November 2020 election. I went for early voting at the Madison County Courthouse, and I did not vote because the line was way too long.
In the Markleville area where I live, I drove by the the Adams Township fire station several on Election Day in November 2020, and I did not vote because the line was way too long.
If citizens are expected to be able to vote, how can people who set up such voting situations expect people to have to wait in a terribly long line to vote? I refuse to wait in a very long line to vote. What if you are in a long line to vote and you have to go use the restroom?
If the voting in person situation does not get better, I will refuse to then to vote in person because I refuse to wait in any long line for early voting or in person Election Day voting because it is not worth it to me. I wonder how people feel about this.
Edwin Reiner, Markleville
High court promise shows racist Biden
Our racist, sexist president. He is what he is, even though we don’t like to admit it.
President Biden has again decided to put race and sex ahead of inclusive, more-useful qualifications with his promise to nominate a Black female to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.
Knowledge of the Constitution and federal law, and a commitment to original intent (the future is always unknown to lawmakers, but that is the time frame for which they craft their laws) should be the overriding criteria for any judicial appointment. Social philosophies are, at best, tie-breakers, properly in the province of partisanship.
The danger in promoting one sex over another, or promoting one race over all others, is that sexism and racism are anti-American at their core, but such a policy is not just un-American; it excludes most of the population and thus the largest available pool of talent — based on genetics alone.
When that happened in the 1930s, the world stood by, pretending they didn’t realize the inevitable end result of such policies. Today, we have no excuse.
Tim Kern, Anderson
Care, upkeep poor at 3 nursing homes
Indiana’s nursing homes need to be reformed.
A recent editorial in The Herald Bulletin (Feb. 4) stated some $1 billion in Medicaid funds paid to the state was diverted by the nursing homes from improving care for residents to other projects. Another million may have been lost to fraud. But our state legislature has decided against looking into the problem.
I can attest to the poor care and upkeep of three of the state’s nursing homes. A year ago I was placed in them to recover from a back operation. It was the height of the COVID pandemic, and I was in isolation for 24 days. No physical therapy was available.
Each facility was understaffed and filthy. In one home, there was a mousetrap in my room, and it took hours to fix a clogged toilet.
In another home, it took more than a day to clean up feces smeared by my roommate on the wall next to the toilet. In each facility, I had to scream for help. Once, it took more than an hour for someone to answer my call.
I can only imagine how much the care for patients has deteriorated in the following year, as more staff either quit because they had COVID or were just too stressed out.
And yet Indiana’s Senate decided to not look into how Medicaid money was diverted, much of it possibly into the pockets of hospital executives, according to press reports.
David Allen, Chesterfield
