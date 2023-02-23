Does government
outrank the family?
The issue about the counselor at South Madison Schools raises some big questions (South Madison school board hears from supporters of embattled counselor, Page A1, Feb. 3).
Does an individual counselor set school policy about issues and communication? This seems the responsibility of leaders. If they have not, they have let this counselor down.
Do high school counselors have certification or specific training to be qualified to guide a student through this potentially life-changing decision?
This seems to me to require trained and certified professionals. The counselor's personal convictions are not the guidepost.
An employee of the government is telling the school to hide major choices from their (students') parents. It assumes that people in schools are entitled and superior to view parents as opposition. That might even be true in some cases.
Do we as a society believe that the government has the right to outrank the family? In the big picture, that kind of power for the government is dangerous to families and freedom.
Some school staff may not agree with parents' values. Does that give them the right to overrule the parent?
These are big issues that should have an open discussion. Discussion in secret by its nature should cause concern.
Kirk Bookout, Anderson
Trim trees to help
avoid some outages
All the money that is allocated for the parks, entertainment to draw more families here, is well and good.
My questions are these, and I have written about this before.
When are they going to use any money to trim all the trees away from power lines in case of ice storms, and when will they find the money to put in new electrical grids?
I for one, am sick and tired of all our constant power outages.
Does anyone else in Anderson feel as I do?
P.S. We had two outages today!
Jacqueline Northern, Anderson
Medicare Advantage
plan has helped
Getting older can be challenging. It seems like every day, there’s a new technology to learn or news to keep up with — not to mention, health complications start to arise.
One thing that should never be confusing is accessing health care. I recently made the switch to Medicare Advantage for my coverage, and I have been incredibly pleased ever since.
Not only do I believe I receive higher quality care, but my plan offers me additional benefits, such as vision and dental.
While vision and dental insurance may not seem important, as you age it’s more important than ever to get regular teeth and eye exams to prevent decay or disease.
However, the greatest effect that the program has made on my life has been transportation services.
For older Americans who can’t drive anymore and don’t have family around to take them to their appointments, they must rely on other means of transportation. I have been able to take advantage of this benefit.
Medicare Advantage ensures its enrollees can access affordable quality care, whenever and however they need.
Marsha Cartmel, Ingalls