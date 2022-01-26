A good time to set goals for no nicotine
Last year was filled with many memories and emotions. Some we want to remember, but many we want to forget. These may include the loss of our family or friends, loss of a job or other income, or depression and anxiety over dealing with this pandemic. Many were happy to bid adieu to 2021 and start over in 2022 with happiness, love and a clean slate.
Another thing that people might want to say farewell to is their nicotine product, whether this be cigarettes, cigars or vaping. The new year is a great time to become a nonsmoker, and there are many options available if you want to quit.
The Indiana Quitline is fee and currently provides four weeks of nicotine replacement including nicotine gum or patch for residents of Indiana who are 18 or over.
The Quitline has enhanced its program to offer a variety of ways to receive counseling. You can still call 1-800-QUITNOW (784-8669) if you are 13 or over and speak with professionally trained cessation counselors. You can also visit the website at QuitNowIndiana.com and sign up for web-based counseling.
The newest option for counseling is the Text2Quit program. Smokers who are ready to quit can text READY (73239) to 200-400.
There has never been a better time to quit nicotine than in this new year.
Sarah Souders, Pendleton, is tobacco cessation coordinator for intersectinc.org. The Madison County nonprofit agency also addresses alcohol and drug abuse. In addition, it offers programs to strengthen families and improve workplace wellness.
GOP is leading U.S. to anarchy
Another school massacre of children, this one in Oxford, Michigan, and once again another “NO” vote by the Senate Republicans on a bill passed by the Democratic House that would have toughened background checks for gun purchases.
The Senate Republican Party of “Moscow Mitch” McConnell stooped low to bow to the National Rifle Association again.
America has gone completely nuts.
I’m talking about the civility that used to keep us halfway decent to each other. We follow our leaders, and the Republican voters seem to accept this Republican Senate that has voted no two times on impeaching the biggest scoundrel in our American political establishment in history.
We are headed for anarchy as the Big Lie of voter fraud keeps rolling as the Republican representatives keep mum on an insurrection attempt of our government.
Meanwhile, we have a 17-year-old who crosses a state line, who carries an assault rifle into a street protest looking for trouble, and when he provokes it by aiming his gun at a man, he ends up killing two and shooting a third, and a jury stays that’s OK with us. A witness testified Kyle Rittenhouse pointed his gun at him as he stood on a car. Rittenhouse admitted this on the stand.
Like I said, we are completely nuts. Look up the word anarchy in the dictionary, as it will be used in the news media in America’s future, as the public keeps voting for Republicans to represent them.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
