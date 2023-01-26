Just one more time at Anderson High
I think we could all use one more time.
One more time to walk up the steps and buy our tickets. One more time to walk down the hall and maybe even run into Jack or Mr. Chadbourne or Mr. Belangee!
One more time to stand in line to get a paper bag of fresh popcorn and not wanting to share it.
One more time to walk through the doors and enter the greatest place on earth, to find our seat and hear the band, sitting on the stage, playing “Sweet Georgia Brown”!
One more time to see Rod Brooks sitting behind the WHBU microphone, getting ready for another barnburner and all of a sudden hearing over the public-address system the words we loved! “Welcome, sports fans, to the Wigwam!”
One more time for the lights to go out, and you knew what was coming. You hear a loud noise coming from a huge tom-tom. One more time to see that spotlight come on and see the Indian Mascot and Maiden running on the floor!
One more time to see the referee toss that ball up and watch our boys play again and stand up every time they made a basket.
Close your eyes. Can you still smell the popcorn?
Those were awesome times. No, I didn’t forget. One more time to see Norm pacing back and forth with his red towel!
Did I forget anything???
Randy Humerickhouse, Anderson
How you can help state’s parks, nature
Time spent in our Indiana parks and natural spaces grounds us. It helps us slow down and connect with friends and family.
That excitement we feel when we see a bald eagle, when we — with our small children — spot a deer, or even the rare glimpse of a bobcat or other shy wildlife, is a feeling that can only be found in nature.
That is why I am thrilled that Gov. Holcomb has prioritized land conservation and trails in his proposed budget to the General Assembly.
Our Indiana parks and natural spaces are a Hoosier treasure. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, outdoor recreation adds nearly $13 billion annually to our Indiana economy and provides employment to 107,000 Hoosiers.
Use of our parks has never been higher. In fact, in a recent address, Holcomb proudly called out that our state park inns have the highest occupancy rate in the country! And yet, habitat for wildlife is shrinking.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, only 15% of the state’s original wetlands remain, and in recent years, 85 Indiana counties have lost forest acreage. Any valuable asset requires care and investment to be maintained and to grow.
Please join the Hoosier Environmental Council in asking Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, and his fellow members of the House Ways and Means Committee to approve the governor’s budget request for land conservation, trails and our state parks.
Visit hecweb.org for details and learn how you can get involved.
Sam Carpenter, Indianapolis, Hoosier Environmental Council, executive director
Self-labeled fiscal conservatives aren’t
I was very pleased to read last Saturday’s (Jan. 21) editorial, “Hypocritical or not, GOP has leverage.”
Finally, someone — and in this case, a former Republican congressman from Florida (David Jolly) — is telling some hard truths about the so-called “fiscal conservatives” in the Republican Party.
These are the people who raised the debt ceiling three times during the Trump administration, the people who added nearly $8 trillion to the national debt, but now they’re risking default and blaming Democrats for what they did.
It’s appalling, and I hope all citizens pay attention to the truths laid out in this editorial.
It makes me angry that so many Republican legislators assume we’re all stupid and won’t see through their self-serving nonsense.
Those huge tax cuts for the rich and for corporations ballooned the national debt, and anyone with any sense understands why the Republicans pushed those cuts. We know who funds the GOP.
Stephen Guy, Daleville