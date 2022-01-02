Biden supporters
voted for destruction
Thank you, Joe Biden voters.
All of the people who hated President Trump have voted to destroy this country. Look at what you have done. Decisions that President Biden has made have failed. I'm not a Republican. I have voted Democratic many times. People who voted for Biden would have voted for the devil to defeat Trump. President Trump wasn't perfect, but who is?
Prices on everything from gasoline to food have risen. Illegal aliens by the thousands have broken our Southern border with Biden's OK. I'm a veteran, and it sickens my heart to see 13 service members killed two days before we pull out (of Afghanistan). Pipelines in our country shut down while allowing Russia access to European markets is crazy. Poor policy decisions one and all.
The Supreme Court is the highest court in our country, yet President Biden refuses to obey its rulings on anything he disagrees with. You Biden voters have turned our country over to socialists who have an agenda to change the whole country. This president cannot or will not answer questions from reporters to keep this country's voters informed on his policies.
This country will be lucky to survive President Biden. So thank all you Biden voters who have voted to destroy this country just because you hated President Trump.
Terry Poole, Anderson
Protect your family,
self from smoking
Even if you and the rest of your family do not smoke, it is best to always be cautious about different environments where your child is exposed to secondhand smoke. Do parents of your child’s friends smoke inside the house? Does your child play sports in an area that isn’t smoke-free? Venues that you assume are smoke-free, such as a public park, may still allow designated smoking areas.
Children who are exposed to secondhand smoke are more likely to get frequent coughs, colds and ear infections. They are also more likely to have allergies or contract asthma.
Here are some simple ways to protect your child from secondhand smoke:
Do not smoke in your home or car.
Ask family and friends not to smoke in your home or car.
Make sure your child doesn’t visit homes or other places where you know smoking occurs.
If you’re a parent and you smoke, you can protect your family from secondhand smoke by implementing no-smoking rules in your own house or car and keep the smoke outside.
If you’re ready to quit smoking and live a healthier life, you can call for free help at 1-800-Quit-Now or visit QuitNowIndiana.com.
Feel free to reach out to our coalition with any questions at www.mhcmcindiana.org.
Stefany L. Arias-Anderson,
tobacco prevention and cessation coordinator, Minority Health Coalition of Madison County
