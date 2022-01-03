Help improve state
by voting out GOP
Kudos to John Krull on his assessment of Indiana’s standing in the U.S. under Republican governance over the last 15 years (column Dec. 13). I could not agree more.
I’m not blaming anyone for trying to make our state a better place to live. That is what we elect our political leaders to do. Unfortunately, the policy trials over the last decade and a half haven’t worked.
Indiana ranks 41st in teacher pay and student spending, 37th in infant mortality and 32nd overall by U.S. News and World Report based on 71 metrics in eight categories for the best state in which to live. Our current political atmosphere is not conducive for dialogue with our present political majority in the Statehouse. Meaningful change will only take place with voting. Midterm elections are a great place to start.
Larry Owen, Anderson
Big Lie supporters
just have it wrong
Was there a Big Steal of the election with millions of fraudulent votes or a Big Lie created to destroy our democracy? The recounts and the court cases have found no large-scale election fraud, and all evidence points to a Big Lie.
The Jan. 6 (House) Committee will find out who the leaders of this betrayal of our democracy were. Those that are innocent of betrayal will hand over requested material and freely testify. Those that are guilty will not cooperate and will fight tooth and nail to hide their guilt.
Questions to ask yourself: Would Trump take going broke and going to jail like a man or betray the nation he’d sworn to protect? Were the hundreds of millions sent in by Americans to Stop the Steal used to find massive voter fraud or to make rich people richer?
Was it an attack on our democracy on Jan. 6 or a peaceful protest? Are the people that wanted to murder the United States’ speaker of the House and vice president patriots or traitors? Did the leaders of Stop The Steal push the Big Lie out of morals and patriotism or greed and treachery?
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.