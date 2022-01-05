Help improve state by voting out GOP
Kudos to John Krull on his assessment of Indiana’s standing in the U.S. under Republican governance over the last 15 years (column Dec. 13). I could not agree more.
I’m not blaming anyone for trying to make our state a better place to live. That is what we elect our political leaders to do. Unfortunately, the policy trials over the last decade and a half haven’t worked.
Indiana ranks 41st in teacher pay and student spending, 37th in infant mortality and 32nd overall by U.S. News and World Report based on 71 metrics in eight categories for the best state in which to live. Our current political atmosphere is not conducive for dialogue with our present political majority in the Statehouse. Meaningful change will only take place with voting. Midterm elections are a great place to start.
Larry Owen, Anderson
Big Lie supporters just have it wrong
Was there a Big Steal of the election with millions of fraudulent votes or a Big Lie created to destroy our democracy? The recounts and the court cases have found no large-scale election fraud, and all evidence points to a Big Lie.
The Jan. 6 (House) Committee will find out who the leaders of this betrayal of our democracy were. Those that are innocent of betrayal will hand over requested material and freely testify. Those that are guilty will not cooperate and will fight tooth and nail to hide their guilt.
Questions to ask yourself: Would Trump take going broke and going to jail like a man or betray the nation he’d sworn to protect? Were the hundreds of millions sent in by Americans to Stop the Steal used to find massive voter fraud or to make rich people richer?
Was it an attack on our democracy on Jan. 6 or a peaceful protest? Are the people that wanted to murder the United States’ speaker of the House and vice president patriots or traitors? Did the leaders of Stop The Steal push the Big Lie out of morals and patriotism or greed and treachery?
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
The unvaccinated are threats to us all
I agree, up to a point, with Megan McArdle’s argument that we should “leave punishment aside” in responding to the unvaccinated (column Dec. 18). I don’t advocate locking them up or denying them the health care they will almost certainly need. But these people are filling hospital beds, preventing others from getting necessary surgeries, increasing health care costs and putting the vaccinated at risk.
McArdle mentions the social contract, and it’s clear that the unvaccinated are breaking it — just as surely as if they speed through quiet neighborhoods where children are playing.
Consider their arguments.
“The vaccines aren’t proven and safe.” Wrong. The evidence is clear (though they likely won’t find it on social media).
“Forced vaccination violates my personal freedom.” Wrong. You violate the personal freedom of every vaccinated person out in public who risks being infected by you, and you’re a petri dish where new variants develop.
“I’m basically pretty healthy, don’t often get sick, and I’d rather rely on my own natural immunity.” Wrong. Look at the statistics Kelly Hawes reports from the Indiana Department of Health (column Dec. 18): “unvaccinated Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic have accounted for 97.6% of COVID-19 infections, 99.5% of hospitalizations and 99.7% of deaths.”
Someone I know who opposes vaccinations claimed that such reports are exaggerations. How can we convince people who distrust official reports, the vast majority of doctors, epidemiologists and infectious-disease experts, and believe, against all evidence, that things aren’t as bad as they clearly are?
Stephen Guy, Daleville
Please get vaccine so I can see Mom
I just got a call from my mom, who was frustrated and sorrowful. Watching the local news, she learned that Anderson is the lowest vaccinated city in Indiana. An Anderson High School graduate and retiree from both Anderson Community Schools and Community Hospital, she felt obligated to apologize.
Even though I haven’t lived in Anderson for some time, I proudly call it my hometown.
Prior to COVID, I’d made the trek home a few times a year. Sadly, it’s been two years. Two years since I’ve been able to hug my mom. Two years since I was able to go antique shopping or enjoy unexpected giggles with my mom. Two years since I’ve experienced a majestic Midwest sunset. Two years since I’ve enjoyed a Gene’s root beer or Frazier’s chocolate ice cream cone.
Both my mom and I have done everything! We wear masks. We’re vaccinated. We’re boosted. Yet, we both are still waiting to hug one another because of those unvaccinated who continue to allow COVID to spread and mutate.
One characteristic, I thought, of my Anderson upbringing and roots was a neighborly and polite life. It’s not neighborly or polite to think your personal decision to be unvaccinated doesn’t affect others. By choosing not to be vaccinated, you are not only putting your own life at risk but anyone around you who is vulnerable, immunocompromised or ineligible to be vaccinated.
I want to come home. Do your part — get vaccinated, get boosted.
Sincerely, An alienated hometown girl.
Trish Jones, Oceanside, California
