Health care for all march set in Indy
People are waking up to the possibility of Medicare For All, a transformative health care reform that would provide quality care to all people, regardless of wealth, age or employment.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced the Medicare for All Act of 2022, with 14 colleagues, last month. It would guarantee health care for all in the U.S. as a fundamental human right. A similar bill, the Medicare for All Act of 2021, has been introduced in the House by U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell.
There’s a need to demand that our representatives act, especially in light of broad support among registered voters. Nearly 70% of them backed expanding this loved and proven national health insurance program to all, according to an April 2020 poll by the Washington, D.C., newspaper The Hill and market research firm HarrisX.
A July march in Indianapolis will be the first one of many across the country to get people mobilized to contact their members of Congress. The umbrella group March for Medicare for All also will be lobbying in Washington.
The movement for Medicare for All is snowballing, and no wonder!.
Millions of people in America are not receiving health care because they simply can’t afford it. We’ve heard enough stories: delaying a test because of high copays and deductibles, skipping doses because prescriptions are too expensive or turning to bankruptcy and GoFundMe to deal with outrageous medical bills.
People are dying unnecessarily.
To realize Medicare for All, I’ve joined other health care activists in organizing a March for Medicare at 12:30 p.m. July 23, 2022, in Indianapolis. We will meet at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument and proceed to the south side of the Indiana Statehouse.
Speakers from around the state are scheduled to talk. Join us and demand that our members of Congress pass single-payer health care for all who live in the U.S. Show up at 12:30 p.m. on July 23, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Now is the time to act. Do it for the health of yourself, your family and everybody.
Jason Jones, Pendleton
Girl Scouts can aid girls’ mental health
Even though Mental Health Month in May has ended, that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop bringing awareness to the challenges our young people are facing, and more importantly, how Girl Scouts can help.
The following quotes come from Girl Scouts in a mental health focus group conducted by the Girl Scout Research Institute in 2020.
“Because of Girl Scouts, I’ve had a community and a safe place to be myself.”
“Girl Scouts has been helpful to my mental health because of the meaningful connections and relationships I have been able to form, and continue to form, with my sister Girl Scouts.”
“Girl Scouts has taught me to be self-confident, which is very good for my mental health. I have learned to be brave when trying new things, which reduces anxiety I might have had when put in new or uncomfortable situations.”
Scientists have found certain activities may lift your mood, calm you down when you’re stressed and help you face challenges. These include being outside, trying new things, having something to look forward to and having strong social connections.
These are all key components of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (it encourages girls to discover, connect and take action).
So, I implore you, if you know a girl aged 5-18, encourage her to join Girl Scouts at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/join. Her mental health may depend on it. In Girl Scouts, rather than feeling sad, girls feel supported, and rather than helpless, girls find happiness.
Danielle Shockey, CEO, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
Cartoon twists truth about guns, deaths
Tim Campbell’s Memorial Day cartoon (May 30, Page A6) depicting a fallen soldier and a school girl victim of Uvalde, Texas, as equal sacrifices is quite a warping of reality.
Apparently, his intention is to say that our veterans gave their life for their country while that same country also allows the murder of children. This because citizens may legally own firearms through the Constitution’s Second Amendment and, therefore, are able to murder kids at school anytime they want.
Actually, yes, it’s true that a deranged individual with a firearm, legally possessed or not, can shoot up a school without any problem. They don’t attack police stations, armories or people with armed bodyguards. No way. They just might run into a little resistance.
No, quite logically, they go for the soft target: a gun-free zone. Is there a better advertisement for the sick individual to operate with impunity than a gun-free zone? I think not.
At the same time, Darrell E. Brooks is accused of running down and killing six and injuring dozens with his vehicle in a 2021 Christmas parade in Wisconsin. Timothy McVeigh killed 168 with a fertilizer bomb in Oklahoma City in 1995. And of course, on 9/11, nearly 3,000 were killed with commercial planes.
Yet, no one calls for the banning of cars, fertilizer and airplanes.
Bottom line, banning guns, and gun ownership reform, mean nothing as criminals don’t adhere to the law. A school must be provided armed security so it ceases to be a target.
Michael Miller, Anderson