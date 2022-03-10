All students need equal school funds
Our two sons have experience with brick-and-mortar schools and online education. Their experiences convinced us to strongly support school choice and to ask legislators to fund all choices equally.
Our older son started in a traditional school but moved to an online school in second grade. The virtual environment helped him achieve success at a rate that’s allowing him to receive an associates’ degree from Ivy Tech at 18 years old.
Online was best for him, and we are glad we had that option.
Unfortunately, all online options were funded at a much lower level than the traditional schools, resulting in fewer resources and, in many cases, difficulty retaining teachers.
In contrast, our younger son attended online school through fifth grade, when we moved to Germany. Upon returning home, he opted to attend a traditional school because he thrives in a face-to-face social setting.
For him, the traditional alternative was best, and we were glad that he had that option.
I have two sons who are in two different educational settings that satisfy each of their needs. Yet, while our younger son is fully funded, our older son receives significantly less funding because he chose online education.
It’s unfair. Both of our sons deserve equal treatment.
I trust parents to make the right choices for their children. Now, I’m trusting state legislators to equally fund all students. It’s only fair. And it’s a real investment in the future of families across Indiana.
Mary Harmon, McCordsville
John Krull misses ban on Trump
John Krull continues his well-practiced skill of agenda-driven deceit in his column concerning book bans (Feb. 9).
While he laments “the burgeoning epidemic of book banning” in schools, parents and school boards need to make sure that children read books that aren’t harmful to them.
Would he have second graders read the Kinsey Report in the name of free speech?
And while he waxes grandiloquently about America’s founding on the principle of free speech, he conveniently omits any mention of Twitter and Facebook banning free speech for Donald Trump when he was president and since he left office.
The banning of anyone who mentions a disputed 2020 election, opposes a vaccine mandate or simply states that men are men and women are women has become noticeable.
But his greatest misdirection, or maybe it’s just plain ignorance, is in stating that “our founders wanted people to decide for themselves whether they liked an idea or a work of art.”
Really? Our founders were concerned with people’s opinions on ideas and art?
Mr. Krull, please. Our founders established the First Amendment to create a country that would allow citizen criticism and dissent concerning their own government without the tyranny of governmental retribution.
This is what they escaped from in leaving Europe, and pitiably, it is still seen today in places like China, North Korea, the Middle East and elsewhere.
Michael Miller, Anderson
Number of concerns about solar farms
My thoughts on a solar farm in my back yard.
I’m concerned about the loss of farm ground and the crops and food it produces, unsightly views, loss of grazing and roaming land for beef cattle, along with potentially harmful effects on wildlife and their habitats.
I hear there is only a 20% efficiency rating on solar farms. Would you hire someone to work at 20% of their time on the job?
Could somebody explain the total financial picture of a solar farm, including tax incentives, taxes and how the farms actually make a profit?
I believe the American people deserve better and the truth. I, for one, do not believe energy is the issue
I hope you can teach your children to eat solar panels because you’re messing with our food supply. I hope enough people wake up and look at the big picture and do something.
Duane Pickett, Alexandria
