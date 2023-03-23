Oppose changes to school material
Recently a survey of parents of high school students was conducted by the State Board of Education and Gallup. It found that 92% of the thousands of respondents had no problem with the material being taught in their schools.
Of those ,dissatisfied 6% admitted that they did not know what was being taught.
This makes me wonder why the legislature continues to introduce bills that would restrict or alter subject matter.
None of the proposals I have seen would be beneficial to the schools, teachers or students. The vast majority of these would be detrimental to education.
Please contact your legislators and urge them to oppose bills such as Senate Bills 486, 305, 188 and 386 and House Bills 1428, 1608 and 1116.
James B. Bell, New Castle
How did testimony not alter voting?
This week we heard testimony on both House Bill 1608 (“Don’t Say Gay” bill) and Senate Bill 480 (banning gender-affirming care for minors).
During both hearings, especially HB 1608, person after person stood up and testified about how these bills would cause immense harm to one of our most vulnerable populations.
I lost track of the number of times I heard someone say that gender-affirming care saved their life.
I lost track of the number of parents who stood up and begged to have the freedom to make life-saving medical decisions for their children.
And yet, our voice fell on deaf ears.
It baffles me that these Republicans can sit and listen to heartbreaking testimony and yet still vote for the bill. Have these people lost all empathy?
As LaRisha Hanks, a dear friend of mine and mother of a transgender teenager, said in her testimony, “Please vote no on SB 480 so I don’t have to plan my son’s funeral.”
Reece Axel-Adams, Anderson
APL should post adoption guidelines
A couple of weeks ago, my husband and I decided to adopt a dog from the Animal Protection League. We liked the idea of adopting a rescue dog.
Imagine our surprise, after waiting for over a week for a reply, that we were denied due to “vet history.” We had no idea what APL meant, and it wasn’t explained in the email denial. We were crushed by their decision. I followed up but to no avail.
I appreciate the fact that APL wants to place its animals in good caring homes. We would have been one of those homes. The animal we would have adopted would have been loved and well cared for.
As far as I know, there are no published guidelines for their adoption policies. I feel the APL decision, if an applicant is approved or not, is at the whim of the adoption board.
The APL does a wonderful job providing a safe and healthy environment for their animals, but I do believe there is room for improvement to help animals find their forever homes.
I would like to see more transparency in the way animals are adopted. Their application questions are good but should be followed up with a more in-depth interview with the prospective pet parent.
During the interview, APL could get a better feel about how the animal will be treated and what kind of environment it will live in.
Paula Romdall, Anderson