Remembering the pain of some vets, families
It was a bright autumn day, and I was on my way into Kroger. As I approached the entrance, a lady called out to me, “Are you a Marine?’’
“Yes,” I replied, suspecting it was the “USMC Toys for Tots” cap I was wearing that gave me away.
“My husband was a Marine,” she proceeded to say.
The use of the word “was” led me to believe this was not going to be an enjoyable conversation.
“It was about a year ago,” she said. “I came home from shopping and found him in the bathtub with his wrists slit. On the mirror above the sink he had written, ‘May God and you forgive me Marie.’”
It made me wonder. That was 40-some-odd years after the Vietnam War ended. He had carried the memory of that war all this time. It’s hard to believe that no one knew that he had a problem or if there was a way to detect it.
As we honor veterans today with Veterans Day ceremonies, let us not forget those who are still among us — still dealing with the same issues as that Marine and so many other veterans do daily.
As we honor them, let us not forget to pray for their families.
Darrell Baylor, Anderson