Stance of Rokita
a threat to Blacks
(Editor's note: In a Nov. 11 advisory opinion sought by two state legislators, Rokita advised schools not to display Black Lives Matter signs or materials. He said BLM should be treated as a political organization and that allowing "politically based materials" could both create liability for schools and violate the First Amendment if other political groups weren't allowed to have displays. Advisory opinions are not legally binding.)
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is threatening to silence Black voices and censor truth about U.S. history.
Mr. Rokita demands schools be kept free of "political indoctrination" unless it supports wealthy interests, many of whom became rich through the genocide of Indigenous peoples and slavery of kidnapped Africans.
This attack on Black Lives Matter is just another straw man argument by a radicalized political party to silence Black voices and appeal to a racist base. The attorney general’s "recommendation” is an effort to halt the civil rights struggle in education. Black Lives Matter is a multiracial movement that demands accountability and action to stop racist police violence, not a political party or organization, as Rokita claims.
Rokita’s goal is clear: to deepen oppression and, through hinting at legal action, to suppress teachers' voices. His words are a subtle wink to white nationalists who have become the street thugs of the Republican Party to intimidate school officials at board meetings. If Rokita were in power in the 1960s, he would have legitimized he violence on civil rights marchers.
The Republican Party has embraced a dangerous ideology. Todd Rokita is but a powerful cog in its far-reaching, nationalist agenda.
Jason Jones, Pendleton
Hoosier Park, try
low-limit tables
I was thinking that maybe Hoosier Park could offer some low-limit table games as a part of their offerings to players. Their current table limits are just more than casual or those new to gaming might be comfortable with.
It seems logical that lower table limits would increase the number of players much in the same way that penny slots increase the number of participants as opposed to just having dollar slots.
Maybe you could have these lower table limits as part of a promotion called Monday Madness or Two Dollar Tuesdays. I recently did a little in-person research at Hoosier Park on two recent Mondays, and it was almost like a ghost town. Empty tables, idle dealers, very little business at the bars and deli.
Give lower limit players the opportunity to enjoy a night of gaming instead of putting this recreational pursuit beyond their means. Get more people in the doors and make Hoosier Park more successful and more fun for low-limit players.
James Willis, Anderson
Commented
