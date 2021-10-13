Supportive words for some among us
I think this poem would be able to help some people out there that feel like their voice is not heard. Everyone should be heard. So this is a poem I have written.
“This Is My Life, This Is Who Is Who I Am”
Feeling the bite of pain every waking moment, this is my life
Feeling lost and a burden but do not own it, this is my life
Waking up tense and drained like I did not sleep, this is my life
Being the awkward person trying not to sound like a creep, this is my life
Trying to stand up tall on to fall flat on my face, this is my life
Trying to conceal the pain I feel and not be a disgrace, this is my life
Looking at doctors to see what it is that I could do to be well, this is my life
Just the task of trying to walk my heart wants to yell, this is my life
Someone that cares to much that it’s hurts really deep, that is who I am
The one you want in your corner to hold and keep, that is who I am
A man that does not judge, hate or ignore pleas for an ear, that is who I am
The one you can come to and share your deepest fear, that is who I am
Just because this is my life and that is who I am, doesn’t decide who I become
Kenneth Howell, Anderson
Vaccine campaign urges firms to act
Indiana businesses that have achieved widespread vaccination among employees can earn a new designation from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and its Wellness Council of Indiana.
Our COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes employers leading the fight against COVID-19 and playing a role in improving the state’s vaccination numbers. Companies with at least a 70% employee vaccination rate can receive the designation.
The campaign has four vaccination levels: platinum for 100% vaccinated, gold for 90%, silver for 80% and bronze for 70%.
Eligible employers can receive this recognition by filling out a short online application.
Workplaces meeting the requirements receive a media kit to help promote their vaccination status. This promotion can have a big effect on employee safety and morale, as well as positively affecting relationships with customers, visitors and partners.
While a federal vaccine mandate for certain employers has been announced, we believe that decision should be left up to individual employers. They are in the best position to address any work environment challenges.
What we are doing — through COVID Stops Here — is encouraging more businesses to routinely communicate to their employees the benefits to them personally and for their employer of having a vaccinated workforce.
Learn more at indianachamber.com/stopcovid.
Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO, Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Democrats, please get COVID vaccine
The Democratic Party is the only major party guided by truth and reality. They are the only major party standing up for freedom and justice for all. They are the only major party standing against another major party’s push for an authoritarian government. The only major party that isn’t lying about COVID for 20 months. Voters that vote for Democrats have morals, compassion for others and a strong support of our Democracy, AKA good people. This letter is to the Democrats that are unvaccinated.
Our nation is still needlessly in the grip of COVID because of unvaccinated people. Our hospitals are overrun with the unvaccinated, and hospital workers are being unnecessarily pushed to the brink. Our morgues are overflowing with the unvaccinated dead. COVID has killed 682,077 Americans, and there is still 100 million unvaccinated Americans.
I know Democrats are smart enough not to believe the lies spread by the other party and our foreign enemies. They’re smart enough to know masks are 86%-plus effective in stopping the spread of COVID, and no mask is 0% effective. I am pleading with unvaccinated Democrats: our country needs you to step up and get vaccinated.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown, Precinct 4 Democratic committeeperson of Fall Creek Township, Henry County
More states need more vote recounts
I always enjoy reading The HB editorials, We are lucky to have a local forum for our views
Re: John Krull’s misinformation about the Maricopa County (Arizona) audit, Of course if they recount, the result will be the same: Biden won. That is not the end of the story.
The audit found 17,322 duplicate ballots with the same signatures from different precincts. Ballots with blank signature areas were approved, and the number of blank signature ballots increased after Nov. 4.
If it is clear that the election was fine, why won’t the county turn over the two routers to the Senate, despite subpoenas? Is it any wonder why President Trump would feel like the election was stolen when faced with these facts?
Yes, Mr. Krull “It’s about who we are as a nation and as a people.” If one wants to know the truth, one has to do some research. Watching the fake news is not enough in today’s world. Let us see more audits in more states, so we know what happened, not just the spin.
Thank you for the opportunity to rant.
Lenny Sharp, Elwood
