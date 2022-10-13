Why are properties not being kept up?
I am appalled by the lack of pride and upkeep of personal, commercial and public properties here in Anderson. Overgrown weeds and debris are present most everywhere.
Even the new bus station’s landscaping is full of weeds, as well as the adjacent properties. Doesn’t anyone care? Are we that financially broke that we can’t clean and groom our roadways and properties?
There again, I believe it is the sign of the time we live in. I guess it doesn’t matter, and I am just a signal voice not being heard. Wow!
Jeffrey Maidlow, Anderson
No one wants to talk about health care costs
My question is the same one I’ve posed to our Congress people, our senators and even the office of the president, truthfully. What are “we” doing about the unbelievable cost of health care … right now?
Nobody wants to address this, and I’m shocked. I don’t mean a discussion about lowering prescription drug costs, I mean the whole system. Why is this not on everyone’s agenda first and foremost? Why is it not the headline in every newspaper across the country every day?
I have two kids right now being treated for a very common teenage ailment, and we are going into debt just for this base level service. I recently received two lab bills from Ascension St. Vincent for $500 a piece! Is anyone else dealing with these issues, or am I the only one?
The insurance we pay so much for doesn’t even dent these bills anymore until that continually rising deductible is met. How do we continue existing in this current system?
We all know why this topic seldom finds the light of day in our media, as there’s so much money tied into health care, but when does enough become enough?
It might take every newspaper in the country to accelerate this conversation but it has to start somewhere. The services nowhere near match the fees anymore, and I’ve got way more examples of that than I want (or can afford).
My wife and I are both college-educated professionals. I can’t imagine how it’s affecting some others in our community.
Thanks.
Richard Crossley, Anderson
Garland was correct in Mar-a-Lago move
George Will’s column on Aug. 13, “AG Garland has political duty to explain Mar-a-Lago circus,” left me confused and disheartened.
First, Garland hadn’t had a chance yet to explain his decision, which I’m sure he didn’t take lightly: he, too, is obviously concerned about “social comity” and “domestic tranquility.”
Second, should the fact that former President Trump’s supporters will falsely see nefarious forces at work in the FBI raid keep Garland from retrieving the top secret and nuclear documents illegally taken from the White House, documents that Trump refused repeatedly to return?
Should what Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ilk think about Garland’s correct and legal pursuit of stolen documents allow Trump to do whatever he pleases?
If his supporters rise up in arms, that’s no more than they’ve already done on Jan. 6. Should Garland base his decisions on what those “patriots” consider proper?
I know from his past columns that Will considers Trump a fool, a cheat, a scam artist pretending to be a president, so why this uproar now? Garland was acting legally, and resorted to the raid only after Trump repeatedly refused to return the documents.
And there is certainly real concern about WHY he had them and WHAT he proposed to do with them. (Even some Republicans have wondered whether he might have considered trading them to his buddy, Russian President Putin.)
I don’t want the heavens to fall, but maybe the FBI raid will awaken Trump to the fact that he’s no longer president.
Stephen Guy, Daleville