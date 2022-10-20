Rokita should focus on just doing his job
On Oct. 9, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita defended musician Kanye West after the latter made an anti-Semitic tweet and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a fashion show.
To be clear, no form of bigotry is “independent thinking.” It is the lowest, most base form of thought and speech. Many Hoosiers told him as much.
In response to the backlash, Rokita clarified he was only defending West’s choice to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt, a slogan mostly used by white nationalist organizations like the KKK, and the name of a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group.
No matter the motivation, the outcome is the same. Either way, AG Rokita used his platform to legitimize hate speech and reactionary racism and has not apologized in any meaningful way.
Nor has he been held accountable or had his remarks condemned by any of his fellow Republicans in office.
At base, AG Rokita owes Hoosiers a sincere apology for his actions and a retraction of his statement. But really what he and his office owe Indiana is real commitment to the protection and betterment of ALL Hoosiers, not just himself and his desperate quest for fame.
On behalf of Hoosiers, I truly hope to see a change.
State Sen. Tim Lanane, Anderson
Candidate’s photo staged for politics
I received a political postcard from Kyle Pierce that features Mr. Pierce in a photo that was staged at the Fall Creek/Middletown Public Library.
Is he unaware of what district he wants to represent, as this library is in Henry County, not in District 36 (represented by incumbent Democratic state Rep. Terry Austin of Anderson)?
I view this staged photo to be just another political staged stunt, as the children in the staged photo are not his actual children.
This is just another politician pandering to a radical base. Think about this when it’s time to vote.
Michael Cooper, Markleville
Smith for clerk, Abel for recorder
I would like to talk to you about two offices that are up for election this year that are not your highest priorities. They are the clerk’s and recorder’s offices. In a way, they are our public records libraries.
I have been a public records searcher since 1982. I have utilized the records in hundreds of counties from Massachusetts to California.
Linda Smith and Angie Abel have transformed our recorder’s office from disaster to amazing! The average county has copies online going back 30 years; Madison County’s go back to 1826. Thanks to Linda and Angie, we have a recorder’s office we can be proud of.
I know Linda will bring the same level of excellence to the county clerk’s office, and Angie will continue to make our recorder’s office one of the best in the country.
Please join me in voting for Linda Smith for clerk and Angie Abel for recorder.
Catherine O’Flynn, Anderson
Many issues raised in abortion debate
One question abortion raises is who determines when a fertilized egg becomes a baby and who gets to decide? Another is, who is responsible for the pregnancy, and who is going to bear the burden of raising the child?
Unfortunately, the answer to question one is easy. In our society, whoever is in control of our government gets to decide.
Question two brings to mind that old saying, “It takes two to tango.” As to who will carry the responsibility of raising a child, it again is determined by our society and laws. Sometimes, males can be made to pay child support, or they can choose to “disappear.”
Also, child support is usually just a drop in the bucket of what it takes to raise a child, both financially and emotionally, plus a lifetime of work.
Again, in our society, that responsibility is usually carried by the mother, and sometimes it is a mother who is worried about the burden that another child will place on her other children.
Sometimes it is a woman who knows carrying a child to term will kill her dreams of getting an education. Yet it is usually older white males passing laws governing the issue of abortion.
Is that why it is so easy for males to carelessly deposit sperm and pay no price for doing so?
Then-U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders said in 1994, “We really need to get over this love affair with the fetus and start worrying about children.” And she was talking about the millions of children already here who are living in poverty or are abused or neglected.
Abortion also brings up religious issues. Which religious beliefs will be used to determine the issue of abortion? The religious beliefs of the party in power. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it is determined at the state level.
Since we live in a democracy, shouldn’t that be determined by the majority, as it was in Kansas? Not if you live in a state with a supermajority whose members give not one whit what the majority wants. Their only goal is to satisfy their big donors who keep them in power.
Respect for religious diversity is an essential element of any peaceful society, and religious freedom is a universal human right that all states have a responsibility to uphold.
It does not work in a democracy when our laws are based on the religious beliefs of those making the laws. The fallout from the recent abortion bill passed by our state’s supermajority will not die; it affects far too many people.
If your religion tells you abortion is wrong, don’t get one. But please do not force the rest of us to live according to your religious beliefs. We have a democracy, not a theocracy.
Cassandra Riggs, Anderson