Police helping kids get gifts a concern
I saw the Herald Bulletin’s positive article about the Anderson Police Department’s Christmas fundraiser (Oct. 20, page A1), and as a high schooler who is active in social justice organizing, I show concern about how The Herald Bulletin isn’t fairly covering more grassroots efforts.
In my opinion, these events associated with the Anderson Police Department build trust in police, but make kids more vulnerable to police violence by doing so.
In the words of the book “No More Police,” the police do not make us safer; they prevent safety. This book was written by an activist I look toward, Mariame Kaba. She brainstorms alternatives to policing and prisons, and has a lot of papers relating to it you can read for free.
I understand that these events have the pro of making kids happy, but the thing is that they do not empower kids to solve issues of harm in their communities. They rely on a good/bad binary, one that is an issue in Madison County.
Mir Plumbridge, Anderson
Unity council story missed the point
I am writing about a recent article published entitled “Residents want to update 2002 unity ordinance.” That was the online title.
Actually what was printed in The Herald Bulletin was, “Residents seek to remove mayor’s role in 2002 unity ordinance” (page A1, Oct. 15). This title is sensationalized and divisive, which undermines positive changes that would come about by updating the unity ordinance.
The article failed to mention the intent behind the suggested changes.
Ordinance 47-02, establishing The Mayor’s Commission for Unity, was passed by the Anderson City Council in late 2002.
The ordinance stated “the City finds it beneficial to create a commission for the purpose of ensuring equal accessibility to health, education, employment and housing to all within our community.”
The commission was developed and began its work in 2003. Some of its projects included hosting a showing of a documentary and an International Festival. In 2004, with the changing of administrations, the work of the commission stalled and eventually faded away.
The vision for racial equity must be one of our city’s guiding principles regardless of any election.
By allowing the organizations involved with the commission to make their own appointments to it, instead of the mayor, and changing the name to “The City of Anderson’s Commission for Racial Equity,” Anderson benefits from a commission that is able to remain consistent through changing administrations.
By labeling the efforts of the residents who would like to see these updates made as trying to “remove the mayor’s role,” the article is doing nothing but driving a wedge between engaged residents and the mayor and city administration. Nothing productive can come from such division.
Sincerely,
Angie Strickler, president, Madison County Standing Up for Racial Equity