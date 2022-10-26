City might consider adding some stop signs
For approximately six years, I have mowed and taken care of the City of Anderson property located at the intersection of Federal and Circle drives.
In the past, the City of Anderson had helped take care of it, and when they could not maintain it, I would mow it to keep our neighborhood looking nice.
This is the first year that the city had not mowed the “Circle.” Not even once? I do not expect any monetary reimbursement for doing this because I do this for our neighborhood and our citizens.
I have always believed that “No good deed goes undone.” Maybe the good deed would be for the City of Anderson to look at our traffic problems in the neighborhood?
The yield signs don’t slow any vehicles down, so maybe stop signs are a better alternative? Our neighbors, their children, their grandchildren walk and play in this neighborhood.
I’ll keep the Bock Addition clean. Can the city keep it safe?
Greg Felty, Anderson